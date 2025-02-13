CAPITAL city Kuala Lumpur has secured the 10th spot in the Asia-Pacific region, based on where people would most like to live and visit, and where they believe they will find the best job opportunities, according to a new study.

The inaugural 2025 Asia-Pacific Best Cities report ranked over 140 cities in the region in three categories – liveability, lovability and prosperity.

Singapore clinched the top spot, while Tokyo came in second and Seoul, third. Other cities in the top 10 include Hong Kong (4th), Bangkok (6th) and Sydney (7th).

“Kuala Lumpur perfectly blends tradition with modern innovation, creating one of the most dynamic cities in the Asia-Pacific region.

“Ranking #4 in our Labor Force Participation subcategory and #12 in our overall Prosperity index, KL’s economy thrives on its booming financial and tech sectors, which continue to attract global talent.

“Major commercial hubs such as KL Sentral and Bangsar South showcase the city’s growth, housing numerous multinational corporations and start-ups,” the report read.

“The city made global news in 2024 with the opening of the second-tallest building in the world after the Burj Khalifa in Dubai. The 118-story Merdeka 118 Tower boasts luxury accommodations and an observation deck offering breathtaking views of the city.

“KL is also a multiculturalism dynamo, and the city’s rich mix of Malay, Chinese and Indian influences serve up a vibrant food scene, with street food like nasi lemak and char kway teow coexisting alongside world-class dining options.

“Kuala Lumpur’s visionary urban development and strategic investments continue to blend luxury, culture and innovation. The city is enhancing its green infrastructure with the River of Life project, an ambitious effort to clean and revitalize the Klang and Gombak rivers.

“With an already impressive #6 Tree Cover ranking, this verdant city continues to go all in on its natural attributes. Meanwhile, the Saloma Link Bridge, connecting Kampung Baru to the city center, has quickly become an iconic night-time attraction with its illuminated, futuristic design.

“These developments complement the ongoing expansion of Kuala Lumpur International Airport (already ranking an impressive #14), which aims to boost passenger capacity and streamline travel with cutting-edge technology by 2025,” it said.

Resonance ranked Asia-Pacific’s Best Cities for 2025 by analyzing principal cities with populations over 1 million, using a mix of core statistics and user-generated data from platforms like Google, Tripadvisor, and Instagram.

Their proprietary Place Power™️ Score, which factors in elements such as business activity, airport connectivity, and recreational experiences, forms the basis of the rankings. In this year’s index, Resonance added new factors like affordability and healthcare to better reflect current urban trends.

The rankings were also shaped by a survey of 7,006 respondents across nine countries to gauge perceptions on livability, visitability and job opportunities.