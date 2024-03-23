KUALA Lumpur was recently ranked as the fourth best city in the Asia-Pacific. And it doesn’t stop there! Langkawi and Penang were listed in top 10 islands in the Asia-Pacific.

These rankings were according to DestinAsian’s 17th Annual Readers’ Choice Awards. DestinAsian is a travel magazine dedicated to the Asia-Pacific area.

The 17th annual survey encourages readers to vote on their favorite vacation destinations, such as hotels, towns, islands, and airlines.

KL made a statement as the fourth favorite city, along with the likes of Bangkok, Tokyo, and Singapore.

Here are the top 10 favourite cities thus far:

1. Bangkok, Thailand

2. Tokyo, Japan

3. Singapore

4. Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

5. Hong Kong

6. Seoul, South Korea

7. Sydney, Australia

8. Shanghai, China

9. Taipei, Taiwan

10. Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Below are the top ten island getaways:

1. Bali, Indonesia

2. Maldives

3. Phuket, Thailand

4. Koh Samui, Thailand

5. Boracay, Philippines

6. Phu Quoc, Vietnam

7. Langkawi, Malaysia

8. Penang, Malaysia

9. Palawan, Philippines

10. Lombok, Indonesia

Malaysia’s Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) and Malaysia Airlines have also been deemed among the best in the world.

Read More:

Malaysia voted second-friendliest country in Asia

Singapore ranks one spot above Kuala Lumpur on Foodie Destination list, netizens amused