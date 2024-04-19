KUALA Lumpur has made a significant leap in the latest ranking of global remote work destinations, jumping from 84th place in 2022 to a significant 22nd position.

This impressive rise positions the Malaysian capital as a leading choice for digital nomads and remote professionals.

Also Read: Malaysia ranks 45th place in world economic freedom index

However, Kuala Lumpur isn’t alone in its upward trajectory.

Other Asian cities such as Taipei (8th) and Bangkok (18th) also secured impressive placements on the “Top 100 Global Destinations for Remote Work” list, published by Remote, a prominent global HR platform.

This ranking further considers crucial factors such as internet infrastructure, cost of living, safety, and even a city’s “attractiveness” and openness to remote workers.

The study also highlights the importance of government incentives and visa programs, with Kuala Lumpur ranking in the top five for its favourable offerings in these areas.

Additionally, the platform behind the rankings also emphasises the growing importance of choosing the right remote work destination.

On top of that, this decision was no longer just about practicality; it’s about aligning one’s lifestyle with career goals.

Kuala Lumpur’s appeal lies in its perfect blend – relatively low cost of living, attractive incentives, and fast, reliable internet.

Also Read: Kuala Lumpur ranked third best city in Asia, eight globally to reside in

But it doesn’t stop there. The city’s overall ranking also reflects its high quality of life and welcoming atmosphere for remote professionals.

Remote CEO Job van der Voort, emphasised the changing nature of remote work.

“It’s no longer just a job perk; it’s a lifestyle choice.”

This year’s rankings, he said, reflect not only the best places to work remotely, but also the evolving needs of professionals in a post-pandemic world.

Kuala Lumpur’s rise in the rankings is a testament to its adaptability and commitment to becoming a premier destination for the growing remote work community, particularly within Southeast Asia.

Read More:

Sim: Employees can apply for flexible working arrangements