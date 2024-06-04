KL traffic woes drives workforce to leave their jobs

KLANG Valley’s notorious traffic jam is causing residents to make drastic choices. A recent social media post by Amirah (@mirakoru7) highlights the issue.

Exhausted by the daily commute, Amirah resigned from her job. “I leave home at 6:15 am and by the time I return, my family is asleep,“ she shared.

Unable to take the mental and emotional toll, she prioritised her wellbeing over a secure position.

Amirah isn’t alone. Many Malaysians shared similar experiences.

Leaving KL became synonymous with improved happiness, with some even quitting stable government jobs.

One netizen even commented, “I resigned with no backup plan, got a job back home in a week, and my commute is now 10 minutes!”

The frustration extends beyond long commutes. Another X user lamented, “Over 30km daily for 2 years! Now I work from home, and it’s a world of difference.”

These personal accounts showcase the extreme measures residents are taking to escape Klang Valley’s traffic nightmare.

What do you think, would you consider resigning from your current job to prioritize your mental well-being by avoiding a lengthy daily commute?

