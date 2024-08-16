A former Maybank branch in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, has become a surprising tourist magnet, particularly drawing visitors from China as well as local Instagram enthusiasts.

The surge in photography enthusiasts has prompted the Kota Kinabalu City Council (DBKK) to take action by enhancing the building’s appearance.

On August 15, the DBKK Landscape Department announced on Facebook that they have taken steps to clean up the now-popular Maybank location on Jalan Gaya.

“Don’t miss out on capturing memorable photos at this popular ‘viral spot.

“The DBKK Landscape Department team has helped clean up the Maybank building on Jalan Gaya to ensure it looks clean in tourist photos.”

In addition to tidying up the iconic building, DBKK has launched a broader initiative to refresh the city’s aesthetics.

This includes removing wild plants from buildings on Gaya Street and maintaining the lush trees in the Sinsuran area.

The cleanup effort began on July 12 as part of Operation Gaya Street Cleaning, a collaboration between DBKK and vendors from the Api-Api Night Food Market.

A team of 10 has been actively involved, not only clearing vegetation but also trimming trees around commercial properties in Sinsuran.

DBKK reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining Kota Kinabalu’s status as a green and livable city.

It wrote: “The Kota Kinabalu City Council (DBKK) is committed to enhancing and preserving Kota Kinabalu’s image as a green and livable city.

“Through the Landscape Department, recent initiatives include removing wild plants from buildings along Gaya Street and maintaining the lush trees in the Sinsuran area.

“DBKK remains dedicated to carrying out systematic cleaning operations throughout the city, especially in areas popular with tourists,” it said.

The community has responded positively to DBKK’s efforts. One netizen called Tan Kim Beng commented, “Good job. Keep up the amazing work.”

Another user called Sheeda Ahmed suggested, “Thank you DBKK! Good job! Paint the other blocks of shops in KK. It looks very old.”

“Hope all places are cleaned too,” Mohd Rizal Ag Addnan wrote.