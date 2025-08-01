SINGER Mark Adam, who previously went viral for his three satay sticks priced at RM24.90 at a food festival, was recently visited by Ministry of Domestic Trade and Costs of Living (KPDN) officers.

The KPDN visit took place at the singer’s satay stand at a food festival in Shah Alam, much to his surprise.

mStar reported that the Philippines actor said he had explained the high pricing of the satay, however he is said to be on the receiving end of criticism.

“It is the authorities’ job to inspect and calculate my selling price and the cost of goods; I have not hidden anything and shown to them.

“Premium items such as beef, lamb from New Zealand, and chicken thighs, have all been explained, so that’s why I’m not worried. I’m also selling at a food festival, so the prices are different,” he was quoted as saying.

Earlier, the 45-year-old justified the high pricing for his ‘Satay Bhalut’, which is a satay wrapped with spring roll skin, inclusive of a ‘blue lemonade’, also stating he does not profit much from the business.

The satay set is priced according to the meats used, starting at RM19.90 for chicken, RM21.90 for beef and RM24.90 for mutton.

In an earlier statement on TikTok, Mark claimed that each satay weighed 30 grams each, using premium quality ingredients, mainly meats that are souced from a factory that supplies five star hotels.

Following the statement, Mark responded to a comment criticising his satay, alleging that the meat was chewy and had too much fat.

In a response video on TikTok, he decided to cut open three ready made satay sticks, one from each type of meat, to prove the quality of his food, adding that she maybe thought “the meat was fat and the fat was the meat.”