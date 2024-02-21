X user, Januar Haikal took to his account on Feb 18 to question why the prices of festival food range from RM15 to as high as RM50 and they were way more expensive than food at eateries served at malls.

“Who is determining the price of food at festivals now till it’s hitting RM15 to RM55, we seriously need to talk. In fact, festival foods are just like night market foods. However, why are the prices more expensive than the food served at eateries in malls,” wrote Haikal.

He then proceeds to list the items he purchased at the festival: fried cempedak (RM15), cheese tarts (RM12), avocado water (RM20), fluffy doughnuts (RM5), churros (RM8), kway teow (RM8).

“Food prices like this are not funny. Just now, I noticed that the price of a lamb shank can reach RM55.”

“Imagine if fathers bring their three to four kids to food festivals like this. At least RM200 will be used up. To all the dads out there who keep the family steadfast, you are all superheroes!”

He explained that all the food he purchased were really delicious, there were plenty of visitors and the event was taking place smoothly. And by attending the festival on the last day, he found that it was easier to score a parking space.

“It’s just that the prices of the food were so shocking. But I understand it could be due to the price of the space. However, it still feels so, wow, expensive.”

The X post has since reached 1.8 million views with many netizens expressing their thoughts on the matter.

“That day, MHI discussed this topic. They mentioned how sellers have to raise their prices due to factors such as raw materials, cost to rent the space and transportation cost. So we as consumers have the right to not visit places like this. Let them know the power of the consumer,” commented a netizen.

Another netizen commented about how the exorbitant prices have turned him off towards visiting food festivals.

“If you want to hold a carnival, the prices should be affordable because there are a lot of visitors and sellers can get profits based on sales volume. But everyone is greedy and wants to make as much profit as possible.”