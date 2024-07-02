COLDPLAY, a popular British alternative rock band, has been touring all over the world, and as you may have heard, they have been reusing the wristbands at each show in the aim of recycling and reusing.

However, they have also shown which nations have returned the wristbands, and Malaysia is now on the losing end.

A word about these remarkable wristbands: They play an important role in the British band’s sustainability initiatives.

According to Life Style Asia, the bracelets are composed of 100% biodegradable, plant-based materials and are intended to be reused after every Coldplay event. As a result, Coldplay requests that concertgoers return their wristbands at the end of each show.

Furthermore, the popular music group revealed the return rate of wristbands from previous performances at each new event via a “Wristband Recycling Leader board” displayed on the big screen.

With that in mind, it appears that the Kuala Lumpur performance last year had one of the lowest return rates, as it was disclosed at the recent six-day Coldplay concert in Singapore that the Kuala Lumpur event placed bottom out of the band’s four previous concerts, with a 90% return rate.

In another report, the proportion appears to fluctuate, with the Kuala Lumpur performance having a 91% return rate at Coldplay’s concert in Bangkok, Thailand.

Meanwhile, Tokyo leads the recycling leader boards with an incredible 97% return rate, while Copenhagen comes in second with 96%.

So, what are your thoughts on Coldplay’s sustainability practices, and how up to 10% of concertgoers in Kuala Lumpur refused to participate in the recycling effort?