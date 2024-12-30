A crowd in Genting Highlands recently gathered at an undisclosed location, eagerly expecting a magical snowfall, only to be let down by a sparse and underwhelming flurry from above.

In a TikTok video by @nellyfairly, the paltry amounts of snow was seen being projected out from the machine on a roof, and the camera panning to visitors who thronged to the area, expecting a snowfall.

The video had a caption in Malay, when translated, read “Snow that didn’t happen” accompanied by a laughing emoji.

ALSO READ: Man’s convertible brings Christmas joy to Bukit Bintang, netizens love it

Netizens were rather amused by the mishap, many pointing out how the crowd got “scammed”.

“I was there on Monday. I was scammed,” a user replied.

“The snow seems a bit shy,” a netizen jokingly replied.

“I was there too. All I could do was just laugh,” a user commented