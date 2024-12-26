A sports car owner brought smiles to the streets after his Christmas-themed convertible became the highlight of an impromptu celebration, earning widespread praise online.

The joyous moment, captured in a TikTok video by @asyrafffishak, shows the owner, @myaider_steven, seated in his festively adorned convertible while passersby gleefully sprayed it with artificial snow.

Instead of reacting with frustration, he responded with enthusiastic thumbs-ups and warm smiles, turning what could have been an inconvenience into a magical Christmas memory.

His convertible, decked out in Christmas decorations, quickly became the centerpiece of the spontaneous street celebration, as onlookers took photos and joined in the fun.

The heartwarming scene has since gone viral, garnering countless positive comments from netizens.

“KL is so festive!” Nor Ain commented.

“Awesome, bro! So sporting!” User9374774747 wrote.

In a follow-up video, @myaider_steven shared more footage of his Christmas-decorated car cruising through the streets, spreading holiday cheer wherever he went.

“It’s Christmas, let’s just be happy. Cars can be washed, but happiness is hard to find.” he later commented, perfectly capturing the festive spirit that defined the moment.