Growing up, receiving the angpows or red packets every Chinese New Year (and other festive holidays) was always the most exciting time.

But this one girl took the cake when she brought home a sack full of ang pows amounting to RM13k!

The video which was shared on the Douyin social platform on the first day of Chinese New Year (Feb 10) showed the little girl running excitedly home carrying a heavy white sack on her back.

A man could be heard asking her daughter of her whereabouts to which she innocently replied, “I was collecting ang pow money from the people”.

The video then pans into the white sack revealing a ton of red packets.

Later she is seen once again in her bedroom with the sack of red packets and begins counting how much she had gotten.

According to her father, his daughter managed to get RMB20,000 from the entire village, which when converted, is RM13,292!

Her father was shocked to see the amount his daughter had gathered.

What a lucky girl! What was the most number of ang pows you have received?