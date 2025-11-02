USUALLY when we watch a bad movie in the cinema, the only two options are to sit through it since the ticket is paid for already or walk out.

However, a local man decided otherwise and asked for a refund after leaving the theatre halfway through the movie. The location of the cinema was not disclosed.

According to a TikTok video by @calvinchan96, he went to the concession counter to request the refund but was told by the cashier that the cinema does not have a refund policy.

Calvin described feeling “stunned” for a bit after being told that the cinema does not provide refunds for movie tickets but he insisted and the cashier reiterated her point once more. He did not argue further and left.

ALSO READ: Kelantan cinema-goer takes flight to Selangor to catch movie on theatre

“I thought of this question - Why (don’t) cinemas implement a refund policy? When we go to restaurants, when you buy something online, all of them have a compensation and refund policy.

“(For) cinemas, where is your refund policy? Sometimes I feel that this policy should be there because (in) the end if you’re not happy about something, you as a consumer, have the right to ask for (a) refund,” he said in his video.

Calvin then suggested that cinemas should implement a refund policy and even suggested for cinemas to include a section to inform the filmmakers of the number of dissatisfied moviegoers.

Netizes were rather taken aback by Calvin’s video, mainly concerned as to why he would even think of such a policy for cinemas considering that a movie is reviewed subjectively.

ALSO READ: Cinema patrons in Ipoh leave behind sunflower seed shells all over theatre seats, floor

Calvin also clarified in the comments that he was “just sharing” his thoughts.

“If the cinema was at fault, maybe it is fair asking for a refund but if it is the movie, you should have watched the trailer before going to watch it,” a user suggested.

“This is the first time in my life hearing about someone asking for a refund for watching a movie they don’t like. You must be kidding!” a netizen commented.

“The customer chose the movie they wanted to watch. Look at the cinema’s point of view – will you give the refund? If everyone says they want a refund for every movie they watch then all cinemas will close down,” a user chimed in.