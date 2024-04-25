A movie fanatic from Kelantan, Malaysia, recently embarked on a unique adventure to see the hit film “Sheriff.”

Also Read: Pilot relies on Proton Wira for epic cross-country trip to Mecca!

Due to the absence of cinemas in the entire state, @tunasyieka, documented her journey from Sultan Ismail Petra Airport in Kota Bharu to a cinema in Nilai, near Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA).

The video chronicles her travels with friends, highlighting the lengths Kelantan residents must go to experience movies on the big screen.

Her caption playfully reads, “From Kelantan to Nilai just for ‘Sheriff.’ No problem bruh No cinema, no problem, just make sure you have money.”

Also Read: 23-Hour balik kampung nightmare: Woman shares grueling traffic ordeal

The video sparked surprise from many Malaysians who were unaware of the lack of cinemas in Kelantan.

Comments urged the Kelantan State Government to reconsider its stance on cinemas, with some calling for a change similar to Terengganu, another state that previously prohibited them.

This incident highlights the desire for cinemas among Kelantan residents and the lengths some are willing to go to enjoy the movie-going experience.

Read More: KLIA shooting suspect to be charged in Kota Bharu tomorrow