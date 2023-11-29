Local woman discovers razor blade in her instant oatmeal

Shah Alam: A 40-year-old woman sank her teeth into a razor that was concealed in her bowl of instant oatmeal.

The woman, who wants to stay anonymous, reportedly bought a bag of mixed instant oatmeal from a nearby supermarket, according to Sin Chew Daily.

Nevertheless, something unsettling surprised her during her meal.

“Halfway through the bowl, I felt a hard object in my mouth.”

She recalled, “When I took it out, it turned out to be a razor blade.”

The woman recorded the razor blade on camera; it measured about one centimetre in length.

The woman posted the footage to the oatmeal company’s Facebook page and reported the incident, hoping for quick action.

As a response, the business asked for her purchase information so they could look into it further.

However, the woman asserts that the company has not yet taken any further action or communicated with her, despite the initial response.

She went on to reveal that she had not heard back from them as of Nov 24.

“I don’t know how the situation is being handled,“ she asserted.