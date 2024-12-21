ACCIDENTS involving luxury cars are situations everyone dreads, often accompanied by hefty costs and high tension.

However, one recent incident broke the mold and brought a smile to many Malaysians.

TikTok user @rs23._ shared a heartwarming encounter she witnessed between two men on the road in a brief 11-second video.

In the video, a man emerges from a purple Proton Saga, looking worried, his hand on his head.

While it’s unclear which car the Saga driver hit, @rs23._ mentioned that it was a luxury car.

The owner of the luxury car, a man wearing a cap, calmly walks over to the Saga driver.

Instead of reacting angrily, he pats him reassuringly on the back, tussles his hair, and gives him a friendly pat on the shoulder before offering a thumbs-up and getting back into his car.

As @rs23._ captioned the video: “The luxury car owner’s most composed reaction to his car being hit.”

Within 24 hours, the video accumulated over 360,000 views and more than 360 comments. Many Malaysian netizens shared their own experiences with kind-hearted luxury car owners.

“I once hit the car in front of me—a Mercedes. The uncle didn’t even bother checking his car but kept asking, ‘Young lady, are you okay?’” shared @Elaine.

“I once hit the back of an Audi during a traffic jam in Penang. The owner, a Chinese man, got out, saw the small damage, and casually said, ‘It’s okay, my car’s old and already has a lot of scratches,‘ and just let it go,” commented @Baby Ay.Fa.

“My mom once hit an old Mercedes in front of her because someone else hit her car from behind. The uncle got out, saw a small scratch on his car, raised his hand, and just walked away. She didn’t even get the chance to apologize!” shared @CikguFana.

It’s always heartwarming when people prioritize concern for others over material things, especially in situations like this. Moments like these truly restore faith in humanity.