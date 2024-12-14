HOW much would you be willing to pay for drinking water?

If you order the bottled ones, then yes the prices can definitely be on the higher side.

But what if you were served filtered water? Would you be willing to pay more than RM0.80 or RM1?

A disgruntled customer recently took to Facebook group “吃的平台,” to share an incident where he was charged RM2 for a cup of filtered, ice water.

According to the diner, the restaurant in Johor Bahru had recently updated its menu.

Based on the photograph of the receipt which was posted along with the caption, the customer had ordered the Hainanese Chicken with a side of Crispy Roasted Pork and a plate of rice which cost RM18.80.

He then orders a glass of ice water which according to the receipt costs RM2.

That’s when things took a turn for the worst. He ordered for a refill of his ice water and to his shock, he was charged another RM2!

His bill had chalked up to RM26.45, based on the receipt.

“Famous Johor Bahru restaurant has changed its menu. A cup of water now costs RM2.00 and no refills are allowed. I can’t accept this,” said the man in his caption.

The post has since attracted attention from equally shocked customers on Facebook and many informed the customer to report the eatery to the authorities.

“You can report them for charging more than the regulated price for plain water—they could be fined,” commented one netizen.

“I thought it was only trendy for fried rice to be sold at RM20, but it turns out chicken rice is joining in too,” commented another netizen regarding the price of the meal.

“Isn’t it just plain water? RM2 plus 10 percent, making it RM 2.20. I won’t be going again. Outrageous!” commented a shocked netizen Tong Ng.

