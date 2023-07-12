FOR those of you unfamiliar with what a tactile walkway is, they are “bumps” or “patterns” which are installed on sidewalk and pedestrian crossings to help provide a safer, more accessible environment for people who are visually impaired.

Unfortunately for one visually impaired man, the tactile walkway which was supposed to lead him safely instead found himself in a drain. This was because the tactile walkway had a missing cover which exposed the drain.

The faulty tactile walkway was located within the area of Dataran Merdeka heading towards the National Mosque.

In a video shared by TikTok user @mrranggapnnadia, who is the man’s wife, she expressed shock upon receiving a voice message from her visually impaired husband, informing her that he had fallen into the hole.