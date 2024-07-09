A young Malaysian boy recently found a clever way to ensure no one in his household could watch TV without him—by sneaking the family’s TV remote to school after being banned from watching it at home.

The amusing incident surfaced when a parent contacted the boy’s teacher via WhatsApp, asking her to check his school bag. The parent suspected the boy might have taken the remote with him after his television privileges were revoked.

True to the parent’s hunch, a quick inspection of the bag by the teacher revealed the remote tucked inside like a secret treasure.

The story was shared on X by user @ricxxxkiddo on September 4, alongside a photo of the cheeky child proudly holding up the remote, his grin signaling his triumph. The caption humorously read, “If I can’t watch TV, then nobody else will.”

Social media users were quick to respond with laughter, jokingly criticising the parents for calling in the teacher, with many suggesting they should’ve simply waited for their son to come home.

One user called RusdiMuhd87 commented: “That’s why I bought a TV with Google TV. No remote control needed, I control it using my smartphone.”

“The teacher ended up being the middleman for no reason,” danish wrote.

“His way of fighting for the remote is on another level,” purplemochiii wrote.