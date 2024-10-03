TAYLOR SWIFT’S Eras Tour, now held in Singapore, is currently one of the most anticipated concert events and naturally, not many are willing to give up what they consider a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see the 14-time Grammy winner live on stage.

However, a teenage boy in Singapore happened to be an exception after he and one of his family members willingly gave up their tickets to two young girls who were scammed.

15-year-old Oliver Lim and his family were at the Singapore National Stadium to see Swift perform for the first time and found two young girls on the steps crying, mothership reported.

Concerned, Lim’s mother approached the girls and they told her that they were scammed out of their tickets, stating that the tickets had been “reprinted” so only the first concert-goer could enter, as quoted.

The teenage boy felt sad for the girl’s predicament and decided to give up his opportunity to see the pop star live, together with his aunt, and sold both the tickets to the girls at the price it was originally purchased.

Needless to say, both girls were ecstatic and contacted their parents to transfer the amount to his mother. They thanked Lim and his family for the tickets and rushed to see Swift in action.

“I know the tickets are worth quite a lot now, but I just felt bad because I wouldn’t want to get scammed -- I wouldn’t want to be in that position,“ Lim said.

During the concert, Lim’s parent’s recorded the young girls’ joy to be a part of the rare experience, jumping in excitement and singing along to Swift’s hit songs.

“I was very happy when I saw that. I just felt that the tickets went to somebody that would really appreciate it,“ Lim added

But a good deed is never lost in this case as Lim was rewarded with four free tickets to Swift’s concert at a later date after Kallang Alive Sports Management chairman Keith Magnus took notice of Lim and his family’s kindness and generosity.

Lim clarified that Magnus reached out to him and rewarded him with the tickets for March 7, commending his actions that he said, as quoted from the report, “was something a model Singaporean should do.”

Magnus, in a statement, explained that Lim’s act was an example of a “a role model for empathy in humanity and the human spirit.”