Malaysia second most stressful country for new drivers: Zutobi

MALAYSIA has been identified as the second most stressful country for learner drivers, among a list of 35 countries according to a recent report by Zutobi, a drivers’ education platform.

The country shares this ranking with Greece, both scoring 2.38 out of 10. Poland on the other hand took top spot for being the most stressful country for new drivers.

According to Zutobi, it ranked each country on the following four factors, giving each a normalised score out of 10 for each, before taking an average across all four scores.

The four factors include: congestion, road traffic deaths, registered vehicles and road quality score

In stark contrast, Singapore has been named the least stressful country for those learning to drive.

One of the key factors contributing to Malaysia’s high stress level for learner drivers is its high vehicle density, with 85,000 vehicles per 100,000 people, leading to frequent traffic jams.

Additionally, Malaysia records 23 road traffic deaths per 100,000 people, placing it among the highest rates globally.

The quality of roads in Malaysia also played a role, scoring 5.3 out of 10 in The World Economic Forum’s Global Competitiveness Report in 2020.

It added, “Congestion on the roads further complicates the driving experience.”