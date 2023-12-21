RECENTLY, a video of a wife in Kuching, Sarawak, witnessing her husband spending time grocery shopping with another lady has gone viral on social media.

Witnessing the truth first-hand will always be agonising, and the wife’s outrage at seeing her husband with the home wrecker was uncontrollable but understandable.

“This is the homewrecker! How dare you seduce my husband?” yelled the clearly upset woman.

Ignoring the shouts, the lady dressed in the red shirt attempted to walk away but was stopped by the wife.

The man then attempted to break up the altercation by protecting the red-clad woman.

Upon witnessing his actions, his wife commented, “Are you protecting her? You beat me till I had to go to the hospital, but you’re protecting her”.

The video cut off soon after, the wife continued following the couple and further expressed her feelings at her cheating a partner as they left the property via the escalator.

Finding out your partner is unfaithful is, in my opinion, a really upsetting situation. How do you feel? Was it reasonable for her to act in this way?