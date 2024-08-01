At one point, economy rice was the go-to option for many Malaysians because it was not only affordable but there are always a lot of varieties of dishes to choose from.

Unfortunately for this one Facebook user, his economy rice totalled him to RM28!

The man who shared his surprise on Facebook explained that he had purchased the economy rice from a restaurant in Kinrara, Puchong.

According to the picture uploaded by the man, he had taken rice, one type of pork and one type of vegetable and used his lunch box to ‘tapao’ the food.

The total came up to RM28 and the man couldn’t help but question, “Was the price too high because I bought too much pork?”

He also admitted that he was at fault as he did not inquire about the price of the dish.

“The restaurant did not label the price and I just took it. As a result, I ended up eating expensive mixed rice and I only have myself to blame.”

The post which quickly went viral garnered a lot of discussion amongst netizens. Many felt that the price was very expensive for just a plate of mixed rice. Some added that the portion of meat was quite a lot, but it still should not cost more than RM20.