Finding a company that truly values its employees is no easy feat, let alone one that goes above and beyond with rewards like houses, Umrah packages, and even cars.

It’s no surprise, then, that a Malaysian woman’s recent social media post about her company’s lavish year-end dinner rewards has taken the Internet by storm.

In a TikTok video which has since gone viral, @kaktiii01 shared that her colleagues were rewarded with houses, Umrah packages, luxury bedroom set worth RM10,000, and even a car.

“The most havoc dinner in four years!

“Alhamdulillah, the hard work in 2024 has paid off and this doesn’t even include the bonus yet,” captioned @kaktiii01 in the video.

@kaktiii01 explained in the comments that the company dinner this time around was “the most epic” and usually they would be amazed just looking at the bonuses. However this time around, she shared that there were “ some sweetness even before the bonuses”.

The 20-second video has since amassed almost 700,000 views and more than 600 comments from Malaysian netizens who were stunned by the rewards dolled out at the woman’s company.

“The real ‘we are one family’. Some bosses say ‘we are one family,‘ but they’re the only ones getting rich,” lamented @Balqisfaezal.

“My workplace? Don’t even get me started—always cutting salaries, paying late. Been working for over a year, and I still don’t have annual leave,” commented @airymai.

Many expressed their disbelief that the employees were given houses as rewards and even inquired the woman if there were available vacancies in her company.

“Wait, they get a house straight away? No mortgage payments?” commented @zaffgasm.

“How do I apply for a job there? Even working in the store is fine as long as I get to go to the dinner and eat!” said @jijugone.

