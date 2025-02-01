AFTER a long year of hard work, few things feel as rewarding as a well-earned year-end bonus. For most employees, this might amount to one month, three months, or at best, a year’s worth of pay.

But for the employees of Taiwanese shipping giant Evergreen Marine Corporation (EMC), the reward this year is nothing short of extraordinary.

EMC has gone viral for awarding its employees an incredible 20-month bonus—nearly two years’ worth of salary in one payout!

According to Taiwanese media outlet NowThis, EMC recorded consolidated revenue of NT$347.756 billion (approximately RM47.56 billion) in the first three quarters of 2024, marking a remarkable 67.98% increase compared to the same period last year.

READ MORE: Disappointed M’sian spends RM10k bonus on holiday with family, siblings refuse to fork out even RM5

Thanks to this stellar performance, employees will also receive an additional NT$190,000 (about RM25,900) each, distributed after the company’s annual shareholder meeting. This amount stems from EMC’s profit-sharing scheme, which allocates 0.5% of its profits to staff bonuses.

This isn’t the first time EMC has made headlines for its jaw-dropping rewards. In 2021, the company paid a whopping 40-month bonus to its employees.

The following year, 2022, they outdid themselves with some employees reportedly pocketing up to 52 months’ worth of pay.

It’s safe to say EMC employees have every reason to celebrate the fruits of their labour— and then some.

ALSO READ: Pisang goreng stall owner pays staff RM2,000 and bonuses