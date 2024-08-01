The founder of a local fashion brand, Haliza Maysuri, sparked online criticism with a recent TikTok post showcasing her shopping for expensive shoes.

Haliza, known for her Muslimah fashion brand, Bawal Exclusive, had previously stirred controversy by referring to the hijabs her company sells as ‘cheap,‘ despite their price reaching up to RM1,200.



In her latest TikTok video, Haliza continued the contentious narrative. While purchasing a pair of high-heel shoes valued at RM5,290, she expressed guilt for wearing the supposedly inexpensive RM1,200 hijab.

The video, which has amassed over 1.3 million views and 15,400 likes, features overlaid text in which the Bawal Exclusive founder stated, “I feel guilty wearing this cheap RM1,200 hijab. Because the pair of shoes I put on my feet is worth RM5,290. Whereas Hijab is something we put on our heads.”

Despite her guilt, the video shows Haliza buying multiple pairs of the RM5,290 high-heel shoes and other footwear at an undisclosed store.

Criticism flooded the comments section, with many Malaysians condemning the fashion brand founder for what they perceived as a ‘humble brag’ and flaunting her affluence.