CONVOCATION is usually a happy day for many but for this one particular student, it was a bittersweet moment.

@shxhrul_ recently described in his TikTok video about how his late mother was excited to attend his convocation.

“My mother inquired about the convocation’s time and appropriate attire the day before it took place.”

“Later, at 2:47 p.m., my father called to inform me that our mother had left us.” He added.

“Mum, you were the one who was excited to attend Uda’s graduation, yet you left us forever.”

The video’s caption read, “One day left, why didn’t you wait for me?”

According to him, “ he asked his mother to get him flowers for the convocation as well.”

“Little did I know that the flowers were for you.”

Touched, netizens expressed their condolences to him. “My condolences. Your mother is still at your side.”

Meanwhile, another netizen added: “My condolences. Remain resilient. Congratulations on your graduation. Your mother must be proud of you.”