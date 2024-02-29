AS children, it is our duty to look after our parents. However when do we set a limit to their unreasonable demands?

An anonymous shared her story about her persistent parents on the ”Ask Lawyer” Facebook group.

The person began by explaining how his mother has requested copies of his identity card and driver’s licence. According to the mother, the documents were requested by PERKESO and she wanted to apply for a loan for her small business.

The person then shared a snippet of the parents financial situation.

“Debt collectors have been after my parents nonstop for years.”

According to the person, the parents were constantly taking out loans but never had a habit of repaying on time. And when the parents were in need of money, they would sweetly request their kids for assistance.

The anonymous person then continued, “My parents are perpetually strapped for cash, persistently pursued by debt collectors for years, and caught in various situations. However, when they are wealthy, they never remember to pay off debt or invest for the future— they would much rather spend their money on expensive trips or secondhand cars.”

The person also shared how the parents used to have a profitable business. However as they aged, the parents are finding it harder to make ends meet.

In addition, she ranted, “My mum often asks for money every month on top of the RM500 that I give her. Coincidentally, my younger brother is currently in arrears of MARA payments amounting to RM8,000 and my mum is making a fuss because my younger sister who is currently taking SPM won’t be able to borrow from MARA due to my brother’s situation.”

The person ended his story by asking, “May I know if it is reasonable for PERKESO to request copies of identification cards and driver’s licenses, purportedly as evidence of heir?”

Netizens have shared their own two cents on it, with many disagreeing on what the parents are doing financially.

One netizen pointed out, “Make it simple, let your parents know that you’d want to accompany them. They will undoubtedly be astounded.”

Another other user commented that “RM500.00 a month is more than sufficient to cover their grocery bills”. He further advised “In addition, they still have extra money and are managing a business. I would just donate RM100.00 if I were you. The remaining RM400.00 should be saved in ASB or put into Tabung Haji.”

