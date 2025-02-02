A man recently alleged to have received a partially eaten fried chicken in his ‘ayam penyet’ dish ordered on a food delivery platform.

An image attached to a post on Threads by @aroy_shem showed a sizable chunk of the fried chicken leg missing on the top.

He said he ordered his food while at his workplace, also alleging that the chicken was cold when he received his food.

“I do not know whether (this is the fault of) the (eatery) staff or the rider.

“I do not want to simple accuse anyone but if you want to sabotage someone, you wait your turn but if this from the vendor itself, please double check (the food),” he said in his post.

@aroy_shem replied to a comment later on saying he threw the food away and ordered something else.

Netizens mostly agreed with him but some suggested the missing chunk of chicken could be due to it being smashed a bit too much while being prepared in-store.

On the other hand, many users shared similar or varied unpleasant experiences with the eatery.

Meanwhile, one user shared a video of an alleged similar experience with her ‘ayam penyet’ dish she ordered also showing a rather big chunk of missing chicken meat.