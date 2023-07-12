CRUSHES come and go, but having a crush on your friend’s mother can be a complex and sensitive situation that requires careful consideration and communication.

An anonymous confessions post went viral recently of the tale of forbidden love.

The confessor admitted that he was falling in love with his friend’s mother and despite knowing better, he has no intentions to stop.

In the post titled, “Having fantasies about my friend’s mom”, he admitted that he first met his friend in middle school.

He revealed that his friend was raised by a single mother while his father, on the other hand, had never been in the picture.

The confessor explained that despite their lengthy friendship, he had never had the chance to go to his friend’s home until recently.

He took the opportunity to learn about his friend’s mother during the night spent at her house.

“She (had) maintained her looks and is probably only in her early 30s. She was beautiful and soft spoken.”

He added that the conservation with her was endless and they clicked well, and he fell for her.

He acknowledged, “I really just wanted to get close to his mother, but later I would find opportunities to go to his house.”

He went on to say that they were now speaking on WeChat about insignificant things in life, which indicated that their relationship had progressed.

The confessor went on to say that he did not bother about the age difference and attributed it to the fact that he has never experienced true love.

Although his friend has not noticed anything, the confessor admits things have been moving forward and he does not want it to stop.

“Am I that horrible?” he questioned. “I want to be your father, even though you treat me like a friend.”

Since then, internet users have poured their incredulity onto the comment sections. While some questioned whether he was “dreaming,“ others were amazed at how simple it was for people to “play around” these days.

“Have you even asked your friend first?” one netizen queried, while another advised going ahead and doing it nevertheless.