SINGAPORE-REGISTERED vehicles are prohibited from using the RON95 fuel to fill up their vehicles. But time and time again, we have come across videos of Singaporeans doing so.

Recently, a video circulated online showing a man confronting a couple for pumping RON95 petrol into a Singapore-registered car.

The man explained that their actions violate the law, which prohibits pumping RON95 petrol into non-Malaysian vehicles.

In response, the woman claimed that she was Malaysian, therefore entitled to do so.

The video was shared on the SG Road Vigilante – SGRV Facebook page, believed to be recorded on Feb 5, the same day the incident occurred.

In the footage, the uploader approaches the car and questions the man pumping petrol about his nationality but the man claimed that he did not understand what he was saying.

When the man calls over his female companion, the uploader points out their Singapore-registered licence plate as evidence against their claim of being Malaysian.

Despite the woman’s insistence on her nationality, the uploader remains firm, emphasising the vehicle’s registration status.

He then informs a petrol station attendant of the situation, stating that pumping RON95 petrol into a Singapore-registered vehicle is inappropriate and akin to theft from Malaysians who benefit from the subsidised fuel.

The argument continues, with the woman questioning the uploader’s motive for recording the exchange. The video ends with unresolved tensions between the parties.

The video has garnered attention on social media, with many commending the uploader for confronting the couple and advocating for adherence to the law.