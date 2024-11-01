NOWADAYS, parenting roles are no longer segregated according to the distinct line of gender roles where mothers and fathers are assigned to certain duties when parenting.

This time around, young Malaysian fathers are seen stepping up to get more involved in raising their babies with their wives, taking the initiative to educate themselves on matters of breastfeeding.

In a video posted on X by lactation counselor @nadmasrom, the men were seen learning about the process, becoming more proactive fathers.

While men are not typically involved in this process, fathers attending a breastfeeding seminar only want to help their wives as much as they can to assist their wives on breastfeeding which is known to be quite a difficult thing for mothers.

“Now, many fathers are attending breastfeeding classes because they realise that they are the first ‘breastfeeding helper’ for their wives at home.

“When their wives are unable to breastfeed, it is because they are not confident enough and stressed out and lack the knowledge on how to, tired of learning by themselves.

“These fathers are working hard to be their wives’ supporters. During these classes, they volunteer to learn how to breastfeed, how to hold the baby and how to soothe the child,” she said in the video.

Netizens applauded the husband’s efforts to become proactive parents and were glad that these men were willing to educate themselves about breastfeeding rather than remain ignorant, leaving their wives to face this process alone.