IMAGINE walking into school and leaving with a fresh pair of branded shoes—sounds like a dream, right?

Well, for a lucky group of Malaysian primary school students, this dream became reality, thanks to the incredible generosity of a student’s parents.

A heartwarming TikTok video shared by user @azra_deanna captured the touching moment when an entire class was surprised with brand-new New Balance shoes as gifts.

In the 36-second clip, a teacher is seen handing a paper bag to one of her students, telling them not to open it at school to avoid losing the contents.

The excitement builds as the teacher then introduces the woman behind the generous act—the mother of one of the students.

With wide smiles and an outpouring of gratitude, the students cheered, “Thank you, Aunty! Thank you, Uncle! May you be blessed with abundance. Please pray for us to succeed and be good children.”

The original poster shared a heartfelt caption with the video: “Blessings for the students today. Unfortunately, many students were absent on the last day. Thank you for the prayers from all the students.”

The video quickly went viral, racking up over 1.2 million views, 50,700 comments and hundreds of comments from netizens expressing admiration for the parents’ kind gesture.

One user called Yantyy Yantyy commented: “That’s why I want to become rich, so I can share my blessings with others, just like the kind giver.”

“How wonderful... because many can’t afford to buy school shoes. As the children wear them, blessings and sustenance flow. Thank you,” WANA wrote.