HOW far would you go to find a companion? Would you be willing to pay off his debts?

A Facebook post from the dating app Meet & Match has gone viral after the man wrote, “I’m looking for a woman who can pay my debts, and buy a car and a house together,”

He even went so far as to record a voice message in which he stated that in addition to repaying his debts, he also expects his girlfriend to be devoted to him and be there for him no matter what.

“I will repay her good deeds and return her the money when I am financially stable,“ the man went on.

Even the Facebook page administrator queried, “Are you looking for a partner, or merely someone to clear your debts?” since they were also understandably perplexed.

The administrator teasingly said, “Everything is possible in your dreams.”

Many online users found this man’s demands perplexing and thought he was being a little silly to make such a transparent request.

“He should’ve reached out to a sugar mummy dating website,“ said a netizen.

Another netizen chimed, “What’s his problem? Do you think this app is a wish fulfilment site?” in response.

Many other ladies also expressed concern about meeting a man of this type and expressed their hope to ensure they never encounter him.

For the people we love, women are capable of going above and beyond, but isn’t this a bit much?