NOWADAYS, when everything could go viral, many eateries take additional care to avoid negative online feedback.

However, not all mishaps are as deadly and purposeful as others.

A well-known Popiah restaurant posted an update on Facebook describing how the dish “Chee Cheong Fun” was incorrectly translated by Facebook’s translation technology to “early-flavored pork sausage powder,“ giving many people the impression that the restaurant served pork.

They stated in their post, “We firmly and formally assert that the recent confusion surrounding the term “Chee Cheong Fun” is a result of error in Facebook’s automated translation, which are further exacerbated by other terms that were noticeably poorly rendered.”

“When examined closely, the separate translations of “Chee,“ “Cheong,“ and “Fun” incorrectly imply the existence of pork sausage powder, leading to misunderstandings on social media sites.”

Additionally, it is crucial to make clear that the term “Chee Cheong Fun” refers exclusively to the way rice noodle rolls are put together and does not imply the use of pork powder or any other forbidden ingredient.

“We affirm our commitment of complete exclusion of ingredients that include pork or alcohol,“ the statement continued, urging the removal of this misconception.

“Please do not hesitate to get in touch with us whenever it is most convenient for you if you need more information about this. We truly value your cooperation and on-going support.” They asserted.