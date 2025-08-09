Serumpun Sarawak debuts cultural gastronomy in Osaka

KUCHING: Serumpun Sarawak has launched its international debut in Osaka, Japan, showcasing Sarawak’s cultural gastronomy.

The four-day event at Seaside Studio CASO highlighted ancestral heritage through storytelling and culinary innovation.

Organised by Sarawak Tourism Board (STB), the showcase ran from Aug 5 to 8 as part of Sarawak Week at the Malaysia Pavilion.

Sarawak Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan and other officials attended the opening ceremony.

Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah emphasised that Serumpun Sarawak is more than a cultural display—it reflects Sarawakian identity.

He said the initiative fosters global understanding by sharing Sarawak’s flavours and indigenous wisdom.

The event’s highlight was a seven-course degustation dinner by Chef James Won, featuring rainforest ingredients and ancestral techniques.

Each course was paired with soundscapes and visuals to immerse guests in Sarawak’s edible heritage.

STB CEO Sharzede Salleh stated the initiative reintroduces Sarawak’s culture through meaningful exchange, not just cuisine.

She described it as a showcase of Sarawak’s soft power, blending heritage with global inspiration.

Professor Gerard Bodeker shared insights on the medicinal benefits of rainforest ingredients used in the dishes.

The evening featured the premiere of Ilun Kuai, Serumpun Sarawak’s anthem, performed by Zee Avi and collaborators.

The song debuted during the “Sunrise of Sarawak” ritual, encouraging reflection on nature and resilience.

The next Serumpun Sarawak chapter will take place in Mulu, home to a UNESCO World Heritage Site. - Bernama