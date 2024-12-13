THERE are plenty of reasons to be grateful about being born in Malaysia. We don’t face natural disasters (except for the yearly floods), the diverse culinary scene, friendly folks, and most importantly, affordable healthcare.

One Malaysian took to Threads to express her appreciation towards the efficient and economical public healthcare.

“You know what I am most grateful for today as a Malaysian? Government hospitals,” expressed Mira Adriana.

She shared that she had given birth via emergency caesarean section (C-section) and had to be put to sleep as she lost of lot of blood.

“I stayed at the hospital for three days, served three meals a day, morphine to cope with pain, and had encouraging doctors and nurses.”

Mira also explained that her baby was warded in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) for 20 days and was well taken care off.

At the end, all she had to pay for RM128 and RM264 for her baby.

Her post has since attracted attention from netizens who took to the comments to share their own experience of being admitted in government hospital. Many also expressed their appreciation for the affordable healthcare.

“Back then, my child was in the NICU for three days, and we only paid RM45. Her older sibling was warded for a week, and it cost RM40. My youngest was born, and we paid RM13.50,” shared @dayanayaman.

“True, both my babies came out with C-section and the bill was below RM200. Truly grateful,” commented @nursabrinabalqis.

“My experience at a government hospital: perforated appendix. During school holidays, I was playing tourist in KL. Just before my flight back to Sarawak, I experienced excruciating pain. Rushed from KLIA to Hospital Kuala Lumpur. Registered, admitted, had surgery, and was warded for two days— all went smoothly.

“At first, it felt a bit awkward being far from home and family, but I’m so grateful to the hospital staff for making everything easy. When I returned to school, the kids even left flowers on my desk— so sweet! Cost: Free of charge. Thank you, Malaysian government!” @aysyamw.

