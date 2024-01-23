FACED with a situation where three cars were parked in front of his workshop, a business owner decided to take action with his own hands to resolve the situation.

TikTok user @hasnalrazak decided enough is enough, used a forklift and removed the cars that were parked in front of his workshop’s entrance.

The three drivers were believed to have parked their cars in front of the workshop and went up Batu Caves.

In the almost 4 minute video, he was saying that he is fine if anybody wants to go to Batu Caves, but it would be much better if their cars were parked elsewhere, as he also wants to do his business.

He further stating that this is the consequences of doing so and tell the drivers to not get angry if there are any damages to their car.

Netizens are split in opinions regarding the situation, as some of them felt that he went overboard with his actions, while some understood his frustration.

However, it is still unknown on how the drivers reacted when they returned back from Batu Caves to their cars.