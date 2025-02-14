LENDING money or even just your identity to a family member can often be a risky decision, particularly when you’re unsure whether they are reliable when it comes to repaying debts.

After all, such arrangements can strain even the closest family relationships.

Recently, a frustrated Malaysian woman shared her story in the Muflis Bankrupt di Malaysia Facebook group, explaining how her family members had used her name to apply for loans but failed to repay them.

In her post, the woman, who is only 20 years old, revealed that her name had been blacklisted due to her family’s actions. They used her identity to purchase furniture, gadgets, and even a motorcycle.

“I’m a young woman, only 20 years old, but my name is already blacklisted because I was too kind to my family, to the point that they used my name to buy furniture, motorcycles, and gadgets.

“At that time, I just agreed because I thought they were family, but now they haven’t paid a single cent,” she admitted.

She reflected on her past decisions, acknowledging that she was naive and immature. She has since informed the motorcycle shop to repossess the bike, but the situation remains unresolved.

To make matters worse, the woman is unable to work due to health problems, and her relationship with her siblings has deteriorated since she asked them to repay what they owe.

“I’m not working because of my health issues. I’m really scared and don’t know how to face the debt collectors,” she said, adding that the stress has worsened her mental health, especially since her mother passed away six years ago.

“I’m not seeking sympathy, but I need help. If anyone has advice or suggestions, I’m all ears. Right now, I am living in constant fear and anxiety.”

Sympathising with her situation, netizens then took to the comment section advising her to slowly pay off the loans and not to be too lenient with her family.

“You’re still young, only 20. When did you start working? Small business is fine, even in front of the house. You can pay off the debts one by one, start with the smaller ones before tackling the bigger ones. Debt collectors are common, if they call and get angry, just turn off your phone,” advised Jennifer Tining.

Facebook user Ahmad Shauqi doled out some helpful advice, in hopes of helping the woman:

“KWSP can only be used for things like buying a house, education, or healthcare. But don’t worry, there are other ways.

“Here’s what you can do: Settle the debts slowly. Contact the debt collectors, explain that you’re not working and your health isn’t good. Tell them you can only pay a little at a time (like RM10-20 per month). They can’t force you to pay more than what you can afford. As for the bike, you’ve already told them to repossess it, right? If the shop hasn’t done it, that’s not your fault. Just keep the proof.

“Try asking for help from AKPK. They can help manage your debts and create a payment plan based on what you can afford. It’s free, no need to pay anything.

“It’s important to take care of your mental health first. Don’t feel too guilty. You’ve been strong enough to survive up until now. If it feels too heavy, try seeing a counselor at a government clinic. It’s cheap, sometimes even less than RM10.

“Don’t keep it to yourself. If you have a friend who can listen, talk to them. If not, sharing here is okay too, but just be cautious because some people on Facebook can be careless, and you don’t want to hurt your mental health further.”