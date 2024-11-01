MALAYSIA, despite its multicultural setting, still has its undertones of racism even in 2024.

A woman’s interaction with a property agent on Jan 10 ended on a sour note due to the agent’s bold racist remark.

Kalvin called out the property agent on X, providing a screenshot of her conversation with him.

“After obtaining my name and race, he was rude,” Kalvin said in the caption of her post.

In the screenshot provided, Kalvin chided the property agent, Alan Chia, for his “arrogant” tone in the message.

After that, Alan claimed that he was not “rude” to her but then boldly proclaimed that he “did not want to do business with Indians and Punjabis” from the start.

Right after he said that, Alan blocked her from contacting him.

Soon after Kalvin’s post went viral, Alan’s company released a statement on X, announcing that he has been terminated from his position.

“After investigation and given Alan Chia’s admission of the facts of the issue, we have terminated Alan Chia with immediate effect and he no longer acts as an agent,” the company stated in their post.

Things take a turn now as Alan has apologised for his remarks in a video posted on X.

“I will (quit) my job now until I learn how to be a human being,” Alan said at the end of his apology video.

Kalvin is now waiting for a response from the Malaysian Institute of Estate Planners (MIEP) and Board of Valuers, Appraisers, Estate Agents and Property Managers (BOVAEP).