A Malaysian woman recently faced a nerve-wracking experience when she had to navigate through a flooded road in Selayang, Selangor, in her brand-new car.

In a video shared by Faa Zaini, the driver and her friends can be heard panicking as they slowly make their way through the floodwaters.

ALSO READ: Klang addressing flash floods with better drainage system

At one point, the driver exclaims, “Aaaaa, my car!” as the vehicle’s sensors beeps continuously.

Despite the anxiety, they successfully emerged from the flood area unscathed and reached dry ground soon after.

The video quickly amassed over 471,500 views, 11,700 likes and 300 comments with netizens sharing their thoughts.

One user called Chuntoimu commented: “No wonder it hurts. I can see that you have yet to remove the plastic covers.”

“Turn off your air-conditioning and drive in low gear. Try not to go too fast,” xpersky wrote.

“I work at a service center. If possible, avoid flooded routes.

“It may seem fine at the moment, but later, a lot of parts can get damaged, and repair costs can sometimes run into the thousands,” spanarbengkok commented.