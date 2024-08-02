ONE woman’s dissatisfaction towards law enforcement has netizens abuzz after her car was “unjustly” clamped recently.

Taking to her Instagram, actress Lana Nodin posted about the incident, calling out the Ampang Jaya Municipal Council officer who issued a fine and clamped her vehicle parked in front of a bank in Taman Melawati, Kuala Lumpur.

Lana justified parking at that particular spot, stating that she did not want to carry a lot of cash on her after exiting the bank and reasoned that she did not cause any issues like “blocking anyone’s path.”

After Lana came out of the bank and noticed the clamp on her vehicle, she decided to confront the MPAJ officers and explain her situation however things went south after she heard the officer’s response and saw that other vehicles in the same vicinity as her car were not clamped.

“I explained to the officers why I parked there and they arrogantly told me that my vehicle should have been clamped in one minute!,” she alleged in her post.

In her video, she confronted the officers asking them if there is any “biased-ness” when doing their jobs.

Lana had also exposed the MPAJ officer’s name in her post, saying that she does not “have to be nice” when dealing with law enforcement.

“You think because you are wearing a uniform I don’t have the right to speak up? Do your job well and be fair about it!

“Aren’t there others who have parked there for over 10 minutes? When I asked (her) about it, she feigned ignorance,” she added.

Netizens were mostly irked at Lana’s attitude towards the officer who was only doing her job, saying that she should have just paid the fine and move on.

Lana was also warned about revealing the MPAJ officer’s name, saying that such an act can lead to terrible consequences for the actress.