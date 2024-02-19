How much would you pay for a cup of hot Milo in Malaysia? Apparently RM15.90, for this one surprised Malaysian woman.

Facebook user, Emoncs Tay recently (Feb 14) posted on her page a snapshot of her bill dining at a restaurant at a beachside resort restaurant in Desaru, Johor with the caption, “The hot Milo surprised me”.

The bill which amounted to RM122.20 consisted of three cups of hot Milo (RM47.70), a piece of Roti Telur Bawang (RM12.90), two pieces of thosai (RM10.90), two pieces of chapati (RM10.90) and a spicy chicken dish (RM32.90).

Her post quickly became flooded with other Facebook users who were equally bemused by the shocking price tag of Malaysia’s chocolate malt beverage.

“This is called advanced mamak,” joked a Facebook user

Another commented that “The menu has a price list. If you think it’s too expensive, then you can choose not to order it. Otherwise you can report the price.”