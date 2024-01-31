IF you ever want to use the restroom at this particular place in Solaris Mont Kiara, make sure you have your card or phone on you!

A netizen with the moniker u/tetsorou took to the subreddit r/Malaysia to describe this somewhat strange sight: a cashless pay toilet located in Solaris Mont Kiara.

As shown in the photographs, a turnstile is located directly at the entrance to the bathroom, and payment is needed by debit, credit card, or the contactless QR code pay method.

Another picture shows that people are required to pay RM1.20 to use the facilities.

The user who shared the image said, “I normally don’t have a problem paying for toilets, but the fact that this has a card reader on it is just so .... mind boggling.” And the idea that a public restroom has this system but not at LRT stations is absurd.”

The post prompted a conversation among netizens, who discussed the concept of the restroom in the comments.

One netizen wondered how the OKU (impaired) would be able to pass through with the turnstile in place.

Meanwhile, another user jokingly stated that the toilet should be spotless so that one could “eat off the floor,“ not have a foul odour, have a gold-plated toilet seat available, and have someone assigned with scrubbing the user’s bottom.

What do you think of this? Would you pay RM 1.20 to use this toilet?