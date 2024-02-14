MALAYSIANS are expressing concern as Thailand surpasses Malaysia as the most visited Southeast Asian nation, prompting a need for the local tourism industry to enhance its facilities and services to remain competitive.

This includes attracting domestic tourists, as many Malaysians, approximately 4.6 million, are now opting to travel to Thailand for holidays rather than exploring destinations within the country.

However, a recent development at a popular domestic tourist spot has sparked criticism among Malaysians.

The Wang Kelian Viewpoint in Perlis has introduced new charges for bringing in cameras or recording devices, along with higher fees for photography and filming sessions.

The move has been met with backlash, with many arguing that such fees could discourage people from visiting the site.

According to a post on X by user @MSazriman, the Wang Kelian Viewpoint now imposes fees for bringing cameras or recording devices, with different rates for Malaysians and foreigners.

Malaysians are charged RM15 per unit, while foreigners face a higher fee of RM20 per unit. Additionally, photography sessions at the viewpoint incur a charge of RM200 per day for Malaysians and RM400 per day for foreigners.

For filming or documentary sessions, Malaysians are charged RM500 per day, while foreigners face a steep fee of RM1,000 per day.

Many Malaysians, including @MSazriman, have expressed disappointment over the imposition of these fees, particularly as the site gained popularity through the efforts of photographers and videographers who promoted it for free.

In response to the public outcry, Perlis State Tourism, Culture, Arts, and Heritage Committee chairman Wan Badariah Wan Saad clarified that the fees were not new and were implemented in 2020 under the previous Perlis State Government.

Wan Badariah emphasised that the fees only apply to commercial photography or video shooting and not for personal use or social media uploads.

She urged the public to understand that the charges are intended to regulate commercial activities at the viewpoint and ensure its sustainability.