AS Malaysia got listed as the second worst country for work-life balance, the country has once again slipped in rankings in the recent 2024 Global Skills Report.

The report by the leading global online platform for career development and learning Coursera has recorded Malaysia at 79th place, dropping 12 places from last year’s 67th place.

Malaysia’s ranking shows that it has lagged behind Singapore, Indonesia and Vietnam in the Southeast Asian region however, ranked fourth for the most skilled workforce.

The domain rankings, on the other hand, shows Malaysia has scored 77 in business, 79 in tech and 74 in data science.

However, it is noted in the study that Malaysia has shown a 97% year-over-year (yoy) increase in course enrolments involving digital skills which include top professional certificates in data analytics, project management and digital marketing & e-commerce.

Not only that, the study has recorded a boost of 806% YoY in GenAI enrolments with its top three courses being Introduction to Generative AI, Prompt Engineering for ChatGPT and Generative AI with Large Language Models.

The top skills Malaysians have obtained from the courses include:

1. Spreadsheet Software

2. SQL

3. FinTech

4. Supply Chain Systems

5. Market Research

6. Business Communication

7. Investment Management

8. Advertising

9. Blockchain

10. Risk Management

Coursera’s sixth annual Global Skills Report obtained its data from 148 million learners and 7,000 institutional customers as well as 325 of the world’s leading university and industry partners.

