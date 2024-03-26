Malaysia’s National Service Training Programme (PLKN) is back with a revamped structure after a four-year break. Not only will teenagers participate, but the government is also considering including university students.

Deputy Defence Minister Adly Zahari announced a revamped National Service program (NS 3.0) in the Dewan Rakyat yesterday.

NS 3.0, launching next year, will include not only secondary school students but also university students and young adults not pursuing tertiary education.

The Ministry is finalising program details and age limits to ensure a smooth rollout, as quoted by NST.

Responding to concerns from Ketereh MP Major-General (Rtd) Datuk Khlir Mohd Nor, Zahari confirmed NS 3.0 will include secondary school students alongside university students and young adults.

He further acknowledged parental concerns about the program’s intensity and indicated the module might be tailored by age group, potentially excluding school children.

The revamped National Service (NS 3.0) is set to relaunch in 2025.

This 45-day program will be held at military and police camps and will consist of two components: military-style training and nation-building or patriotism modules.

