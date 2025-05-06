KUALA LUMPUR: The Perak MADANI Rakyat Programme (PMR) 2025, slated to take place from June 13 to 15 at Lumut Waterfront, will offer more than 1,000 job opportunities through the participation of 10 employers from various industries.

According to Sapian Mamat, Head of Corporate Communications at the Performance Acceleration and Coordination Unit (PACU) under the Prime Minister’s Department, the initiative aims to connect youth and job seekers directly with potential employers through walk-in interviews conducted on-site.

“This is a golden opportunity for young people who are actively seeking employment. So, we encourage them to come to PMR, dressed appropriately, and bring a complete resume to make a strong impression on prospective employers,” he said when featured on Apa Khabar Malaysia, a talk show aired on Bernama TV today.

Sapian said that in addition to job prospects, the Perak edition of PMR will also feature more than 200 services provided directly to the public by various federal and state government agencies.

He said the PMR also serves as a platform for the public to better understand government policies, including the Public Service Reform Agenda (ARPA), while offering feedback for service improvements.

With the theme ‘Pendidikan Tinggi Pemacu Negara MADANI’, this Perak PMR focuses on the vital role of higher learning institutions in national development, with the Ministry of Higher Education (MoHE) as the leading agency, and the state government as the host.

“In line with the theme, students from TVET (Technical and Vocational Education and Training) institutions will be providing free motorcycle servicing for visitors, which is part of the efforts to promote TVET as a practical and valuable educational pathway,” he added.

Other highlights at Perak PMR 2025 include the MADANI Sale initiative, offering discounts of up to 30 per cent, and exhibitions featuring security assets from the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM), and the Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM).

Four satellite programmes are also being held in the Manjung district, including Belia Silat MADANI (held on June 1), a community event with fishermen (June 21), Kenduri Rakyat MADANI (June 15), and religious activities scheduled for June 20 and 21.

As such, Sapian urged residents of Perak and those from the Central and Northern Zones to take full advantage of the opportunities offered during the programme, which runs daily from 9 am to 10 pm.