MALAYSIA has once again earned its place amongst the top destinations for budget-conscious travelers. According to a recent report by U.S. News and World Report, Malaysia ranks 5th globally and 4th in Southeast Asia for its affordability.

Joining Malaysia in the ranks are several neighbouring countries, with Thailand claiming the top spot, followed closely by Vietnam in second.

India secured 3rd place, and the Philippines came in 4th, just ahead of Malaysia.

“Located on an ocean trade route, Malaysia came under the influence of China, India, the Middle East and eventually Great Britain in the late 18th century.

“The country has an open, diversified, upper-middle income economy. Malaysia is a major exporter of electrical appliances, electronic parts and components, palm oil and natural gas,” the report read.

“The country was affected by the global financial crisis in 2009 but quickly recovered, posting an average growth rate above 5% since 2010.

“Malaysia has gone a long way toward reducing poverty, moving the share of households living below the poverty line from more than 50% in the 1960s to less than 1% in 2015, according to the World Bank,” it said.

Here are the top 10 most affordable countries globally:

Thailand

Vietnam

India

Philippines

Malaysia

Indonesia

Mexico

China

Turkey

Bangladesh