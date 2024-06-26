A 37-year-old Malaysian beautician living in Singapore, lost all four limbs to a severe bacterial infection last December.

Despite this life-altering event, Lin Ailing has bravely chosen to live resiliently with the support of her family.

According to the South China Morning Post, Lin moved to Singapore to work as a beauty therapist in 2016, embarking on a career she loved. The job also fueled her passion for travel, which she frequently documented on social media.

However, her life took a dramatic turn last October when she developed a persistent fever and abdominal pain.

“I initially thought it was food poisoning and was prescribed some medication. During the second visit, the doctor noticed something was wrong and sent me to the accident and emergency, where I lost consciousness,” she told the publication.

Upon regaining consciousness in the hospital, she was informed by doctors that she had a critical bacterial infection, affecting her heart.

Doctors administered injections to improve blood flow and maintain brain function, but the side effects were severe.

“Gradually, I watched my hands and legs turn black, become heavy, and uncontrollable.

“The doctors said the cells in my limbs were necrotic due to sepsis caused by the bacterial infection. To save my life, they had to amputate my limbs,” she was quoted as saying.

Doctors performed amputation surgeries on her hands and legs in November and December last year to save her life.

The extensive treatment consumed all of Lin’s savings, amounting to about S$300,000 (about RM1.43 million), leaving her unable to continue her work as a beautician and no source of income.

In January, Lin was discharged from the hospital. She could only afford prosthetic legs, as the cost of prosthetic hands was prohibitive.

Lin now lives with her sister, with her mother also moving in to assist with her care.

“It was hard to accept losing my limbs at first, and I did not want to see friends. But their support helped me get through it. For their sake, I have to be strong,” she said.

Determined to rebuild her life, Lin aspires to find a new job in Singapore and aims to inspire and support other amputees.

“I hope to find a job I can manage in Singapore. I also want to help others who have gone through similar experiences,” she shared.

Lin’s bravery and positive outlook have touched many on social media.

One Instagram user commented, “Do not give up, and keep on moving. There is always a purpose in our life.”

Another wrote, “Thank you for sharing your story, it has inspired many people who feel hopeless about life.”