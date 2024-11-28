THE MONSOON season is currently underway in Malaysia and its devastating effects can be seen.

It was reported today (Nov 28) that in Kelantan, the number of flood victims has surged to 29,023.

And not to forget the other victims, the pets who are caught in the floods. It’s important that pet owners ensure the safety of their pets because they lack the understanding of the danger posed by rising water, so they may not instinctively seek higher ground or react appropriately to the situation.

In a TikTok video posted by @ahmad26_6, an orange cat or colloquially known as ‘Oyen’ could be seen holding on to the window grill of half-flooded house with its paws, helplessly stuck in an attempt to seek shelter from the floodwater. It was a truly-heartbreaking sight.

A group of Malaysians on a boat noticed the stranded cat and quickly came to its aid.

One of the men reached out and attempted to grab the cat with its upper body.

However the video cuts abruptly just as the feline is being rescued, leaving us in the lurch if the cat managed to be rescued.

The video has very quickly gone viral with more than 11,000 netizens flooding the comments inquiring if the cat was rescued safely in the end.

“Please update if the cat is safe or not! I know how hard it is to get a cat out when it’s just frozen in fear,” commented Anmilala.

“My tears are falling seeing this. Poor thing, why didn’t the owner take them along when they moved?” questioned syaffaruddin.

While others took to the comments to advise people to bring their pets along with them during a flood.

“Please, to those who have cats or other pets, if you’re moving to a safe place, bring your pets along too. It’s heartbreaking, you know,” said xiichell7.

“For those who keep cats in cages, especially if your area is prone to flooding, please let them out to give them a chance to save themselves. Especially now that it’s flood season,” advised Miss Nina.